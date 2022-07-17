Another final, but no medal for Akani Simbine at World Champs

Wesley Botton

Though his career tally includes Commonwealth and African titles, Akani Simbine would have been gutted after missing out on another major global medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene in the early hours of Sunday morning (SA time).

Simbine finished in the top five at the 2017 and 2019 editions of the World Championships, as well as the last two Olympic Games, but he missed out on the podium at all four events.

The SA 100m record holder was able to hit his straps once again in Eugene, but his latest near miss strengthened the tag he now carries as a bridesmaid.

After setting a season’s best of 9.97 to win his semi-final in the early session on day two of the World Championships, dipping under 10 seconds for the first time this year, Simbine went on to clock 10.01 for fifth place in the final, with Fred Kerley leading a podium sweep for host country the United States by grabbing gold in 9.86.

While Simbine did well to reach another final, however, SA women’s 100m record holder Carina Horn was eliminated in the opening round of the women’ 100m sprint. She crossed the line in 11.29 to finish fourth in her heat.

Other results

Former world junior champion Sokwakhana Zazini kept his hopes alive, progressing beyond the first round of his 400m hurdles heat.

Zazini was fifth in his heat in 50.09 and he will compete in the semi-finals on day three of the global showpiece.

In other disciplines on day two, Dominique Scott-Efurd tried to hang on in a lightning fast women’s 10 000m final, ultimately settling for 17th position in 31:40.73.

Antonio Alkana finished fifth in his 110m hurdles heat in13.64, while Ryan Mphahlele was 12th in his 1 500m heat in 3:39.17, and both athletes missed out on a place in the next round.