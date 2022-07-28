Podium hopes: Five of SA’s best medal chances at the Commonwealth Games

Wesley Botton

On paper, the SA team is likely to battle in an attempt to retain their place near the top of the medals table at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, which gets underway on Friday.

At the 2018 showpiece on Australia’s Gold Coast, the national squad raked in 37 medals to finish sixth in the table, and they might not have the depth to punch that high in Birmingham.

The team does, however, include some world-class athletes in a range of sports who will be eager to lead the way.

We take a closer look at five of South Africa’s best medal chances at the Games.

Tatjana Schoenmaker (swimming)

Having taken a back seat this season, Schoenmaker should be itching to make an explosive statement in the pool.

Tatjana Schoenmaker on her way to victory in the 200m breaststroke final at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. Picture: Getty Images

The 200m world record holder and Olympic champion was stunned by compatriot Lara van Niekerk at this year’s national championships and went on to skip the recent World Championships in order to focus on retaining her 100m and 200m breaststroke titles in Birmingham.

While other swimmers will also be chasing podium places, as they spearhead SA’s medal charge at the multi-sport showpiece, Schoenmaker will want to prove she’s still the queen of the water.

Akani Simbine (athletics)

After narrowly missing out on a medal again at the World Championships earlier this month, Simbine will be hoping to flaunt his speed in defence of his Commonwealth 100m title.

Hitting his peak at the right time, he will turn out among the favourites. And while he hasn’t quite hit top speed yet this year, Simbine’s experience and solid form could be enough to get him across the line ahead of his opponents.

He has, however, reportedly withdrawn from the 4x100m relay, which will dent the team’s medal chances.

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (road cycling)

At the age of 36, Moolman-Pasio is one of the most experienced athletes in the national squad, and she will be looking to deliver once again.

A bronze medallist at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, she has been in fine form on the World Tour this year, finishing third at the Strade Bianche Donne in March and reaching the podium on the third stage of the Tour de France Femmes last week.

Ranked 11th in the world, she is undoubtedly one of the best riders in the Commonwealth, and her consistency suggests she will again be in the hunt.

Blitzboks (rugby sevens)

Though they have been inconsistent in the World Rugby Sevens Series this season, the Blitzboks are one of the best sides on the global circuit.

Blitzboks captain Siviwe Soyizwapi. Picture: Gallo Images

After winning gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, the Blitzboks settled for fourth place in the sevens competition at the 2018 showpiece, and they will be eager to return to the podium in Birmingham.

While the SA Women’s Sevens team are also in action, they will be pleased just to gain some valuable experience, and the country’s medal ambitions are likely to rest with the men.

Proteas Women (cricket)

Ranked sixth in the world in T20 cricket, the Proteas Women have a real chance of reaching the podium after repeatedly proving they can hold their own against the top teams in the game.

It won’t be easy, however, with two of the sides ranked above them – England and New Zealand – turning out in their pool (Group B) and they will have to be at their best to reach the semifinals.

But after progressing to the playoffs at the last editions of the One-Day and T20 World Cup tournaments, they will fancy their chances of reaching the knockout rounds again.