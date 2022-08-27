Sport

Wesley Botton
Chief sports writer
27 Aug 2022
Counting down: The 95th Comrades Marathon in numbers

From 1 to 15,956, it's all in the numbers.

Comrades Marathon runners
Thousands of runners will compete in the Comrades Marathon this weekend, but many other individuals will also play key roles. Picture: Gallo Images

Logistically, the Comrades Marathon is one of the most complex mass participation events that take place in the world of sport.

Held between Pietermaritzburg and Durban, the ‘down’ run on Sunday involves thousands of runners, volunteers, security staff and medical experts.

We take a look at some of the numbers which tell the story of the annual ultra-marathon.

1 – air rescue helicopter to assist with medical emergencies

8 – medical stations along the route with qualified medical staff and physios

14 – ambulances provided by Netcare 911

40 – beds in the physio tent at the finish venue

43 – fully stocked refreshment stations along the route

Comrades Marathon volunteers
Volunteers at the refreshment stations are crucial to ensure the success of the event. Picture: Gallo Images

62 – bailer buses to pick up athletes who miss cut-offs or are unable to continue to the finish

85 – doctors and nurses assisting at the medical facility at the finish

89.885 – distance of this year’s race in kilometres

101 – years since the inaugural race was held in 1921

200 – community marshals assisting security and law enforcement officials

1 000 – marshals directing runners along the course

3 000 – volunteers working at the refreshment stations

15 956 – entries received for this weekend’s race

