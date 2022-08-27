Bruce Fordyce on running, and how the Comrades can make you a better person

Earl Coetzee

The name Bruce Fordyce is as inextricably linked to the Comrades Marathon as the Swiss to chocolate, tequila shots to poor judgement, and America to oil.

To say he knows a thing or two about running long distances is an understatement, as he famously won the Comrades Marathon (89 kilometres) a record nine times, of which eight wins were consecutive, as well as winning the London to Brighton Ultramarathon (100 km) three years in a row.

He has completed the Comrades a total of 30 times, and though he isn’t running this year, he is still a part of the event, as he will be commentating.

He sat down with The Citizen to talk about why humans push themselves to compete in races like the Comrades, give some advice for first-time runners, and explain why the Comrades is such a special race.

Listen to the chat here:

ALSO READ: Fordyce’s Comrades focus: Start like a coward, finish like a hero