Comrades Marathon 2022: Track your friends’ or favourite runners’ progress here

The 95th Comrades Marathon is just hours away, and thousands of athletes are set to take off from Pietermaritzburg to Durban on Sunday morning.

Race officials measured and confirmed the official distance of this year’s Comrades Marathon Down Run at 89.885km earlier this month.

15 956 entries were received for this weekend’s race, so there will be thousands of families across the country cheering on their relatives.

For those who prefer to enjoy the Comrades from our couches or relaxing in a restaurant, it’s possible to track our favourite runners’ progress right here on the Citizen’s website.

Simply enter your friend or family member’s name or race number in the tracker below, and you can see exactly where they are along the route.

Listen to Comrades legend Bruce Fordyce share some of his memories of the race:

Bruce Fordyce had a chat with The Citizen, and shared some advice for first time Comrades runners, as well as those hoping to train for next year’s race.

The 9 times winner of the Ultimate Race doesn’t have a favourite for this year’s race, as he believes there are simply too many good athletes competing this year.

Listen to his interview below:

Comrades Marathon Weather Forecast

The weather service is expecting morning fog over Pietermaritzburg at the start of the race, otherwise fine to partly cloudy becoming cloudy towards the coast from late afternoon. Wind is expected to be light north-westerly at the start of the race, becoming moderate easterly to north-easterly from Cato Ridge by 10:00am.

Cold temperatures are expected early in the morning at the start of the race, warming up from mid-morning towards midday to a maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius.