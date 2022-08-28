‘I’m coming back’: Broodryk fires a warning after brave Comrades debut

Wesley Botton

Though she did not enjoy the same success as compatriot Tete Dijana, who delivered a superb performance to win the men’s race, ultra-distance sensation Adele Broodryk was delighted with her result, firing a warning at her opponents after taking third place in the women’s event at yesterday’s Comrades Marathon in KwaZulu-Natal.

While Dijana was running the race of his life up front, Broodryk was paying for a rookie error following her erratic start.

Broodryk took the early lead and stayed in front until well into the second half of the race, but she faded in the second half and was passed by eventual winner Alexandra Morozova of Russia and Dominika Stelmach of Poland, holding on to finish third.

“I went out a bit hard and it cost me,” admitted Broodryk, who was the first South African woman across the line.

“But it’s my first one and I’ve never run this far, so I’m ecstatic. Next year I’m coming back for the win.”

Perfect timing

Dijana, meanwhile, timed his performance perfectly, breaking clear of defending champion Edward Mothibi in the latter stages to win the men’s race.

With less than 10km remaining, Dijana put in a surge and dropped Mothibi, striding away to secure his maiden Comrades victory in 5:30:38.

Tete Dijana celebrates his victory at the Comrades Marathon. Picture: Michel Bega

The full-time security guard earned R260 000 in prize money for first place and an additional R100 000 as the first South African home.

Mothibi, who won the ‘up’ run in 2019, held on to finish second in 5:33:46 and Dan Moselakwe took third position in 5:36:25, with South African men filling nine of the top 10 places.