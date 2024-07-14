9.86! Sprint prodigy Benji Richardson shatters 10-second barrier

Richardson dipped under 10 seconds (100m) and 20 seconds (200m) for the first time in his career.

Sprint sensation Benjamin Richardson took another massive step forward in his fledgling career, tearing up the track to set a personal best of 19.86 seconds in the men’s 100m event at the Resisprint meeting in Switzerland on Sunday.

Richardson, who will represent South Africa in the men’s 100m and 200m events at the Paris Olympics next month, ripped 0.24 off his personal best of 10.08 to secure victory. He finished well clear of American athlete Ronnie Baker who took the runner-up spot in 9.95.

The 20-year-old prospect – a four-time medallist at the World Athletics U-20 Championships – was just 0.02 outside the national record held by Akani Simbine (9.84) which was set in Hungary three years ago, as he climbed to second place in the national all-time rankings over the 100m distance.

He also went on to win the men’s 200m race at the meeting in 19.99, dipping under 10 seconds (100 metres) and 20 seconds (200m) for the first time in his career.

Junior record for Nkoana

Crossing the line just 0.17 behind his slightly older compatriot and training partner, 19-year-old Bradley Nkoana also showcased his form ahead of the Olympic Games, taking fifth place in 10.03.

Nkoana chopped 0.14 off his personal best of 10.17 set in Belgium earlier this month and sliced 0.03 off the national junior record of 10.06 set by Shaun Maswanganyi in 2020.

Richardson is one of three South African athletes who have qualified for the 100m sprint at the Paris Olympics, along with national record holder Simbine and US-based speedster Maswanganyi. He is also in the final national team for the 200m event, along with Maswanganyi and 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk (in a controversial move which has eliminated Luxolo Adams).

In addition, Richardson and Nkoana are in the national men’s 4x100m relay team for the Games, along with Simbine, Maswanganyi, Sinesipho Dambile and 18-year-old Bayanda Walaza.

Fourie shines again

Sprint hurdler Marione Fourie also flaunted her spectacular form in Switzerland, finishing third in the women’s 100m hurdles in 12.50.

Fourie, also a member of the SA team for the Olympics, was just 0.01 outside her own SA record of 12.49 set in Hengelo a week earlier.

Dutch athlete Nadine Visser won the race in 12.36, setting a new meeting record.