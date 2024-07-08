Sport

Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

8 Jul 2024

08:50 am

Marione Fourie shatters national hurdles record

Fourie clocked 12.49 seconds in the 100m hurdles final at the FBK Games in Hengelo.

Marione Fourie

Marione Fourie on her way to victory in the 100m hurdles final at the SA Athletics Championships in Pietermaritzburg earlier this year. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Sprint hurdler Marione Fourie closed out a record-breaking weekend for South African women with another superb performance in Hengelo on Sunday night.

Just hours after Glenrose Xaba clocked 31:12 to break the SA 10km record on the road in Durban, Fourie won her 100m hurdles heat in 12.60 at the FBK Games.

It was a sign of things to come, and Fourie returned to the track just 80 minutes later to take third place in the final in 12.49, slicing 0.06 off the national record of 12.55 which she set in Switzerland in May last year.

The race was won by Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico in 12.39

Other results

Two other South African athletes also delivered podium results at the popular annual track and field meeting in Hengelo.

Tshepo Tshite narrowly missed the SA record in the men’s 1,000m race, taking third spot in 2:15.96.

He crossed the line just 0.10 outside the national mark of 2:15.86 which has been held by former world 800m champion Mbulaeni Mulaudzi since 2007.

Fellow middle-distance runner Prudence Sekgodiso also gained some confidence on the eve of the Olympic Games in Paris, taking second place in the women’s 800m race.

Sekgodiso completed the two-lap event in 1:58.75, with Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain taking the win in 1:57.36.

Read more on these topics

athletics

