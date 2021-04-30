SA’s new road warrior Mthalane back in hostile territory

Trevor Cramer

Like Brian Mitchell in the 80’s, veteran International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight world champion Moruti “Baby Face” Mthalane is becoming a road warrior.

Bearing a surname foreign commentators constantly fail to get their tongues around, the veteran, ring-wise 38-year-old South African (39-2–26 knockouts) will make the fourth defence of his world title on Friday night against the unbeaten 25-year-old Englishman Sunny “Showtime” Edwards (15-0) in London.

The fight is the headline bout on Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions-BT Sport card at the famous York Hall in the British capital.

A two-time IBF world champion, trained by Colin Nathan at the Hotbox-MTK Africa gym in Johannesburg, Mthalane last fought at home in 2017, but he has endeared himself to boxing aficionados as far afield as Asia, where the “little men” of the sport are highly revered.

Since re-capturing the IBF belt in July 2018 by out-pointing Muhammad Waseem in Kuala Lumpur, he has only fought abroad, seeing off top contenders in defence of his title in Macau and Japan.

He was due to make a long-awaited return to home soil in December against the Filipino, Jayson Mama, but the promoter failed to comply with Boxing South Africa requirements and the tournament was cancelled.

Inactive since December 2019 when he beat Akira Yaegashi (TKO 9) in Yokahama, Mthalane steps back into hostile territory on Friday in a classic match-up of youth versus experience against rising star Edwards, 13 years his junior, who drops down in weight and has only fought once outside the UK.

“I was already in full fight mode in December and I have kept busy in the gym, so there is no chance of any ring rust. My training went very well and I had good sparring at home and at the training camp in Tunisia,” said Mthalane, the former IBO flyweight, WBC International and SA champion.

Team Mthalane were hosted for 10 days in Tunis, a Covid-19 green zone, by an associate, Mongi Sayeh, before being cleared to travel to the UK on Wednesday.

Hometown fighter Edwards is a super-confident individual, but judging from his low knockout ratio, he seems to lack a big punch to trouble the champion. But he may have the speed, agility and elusiveness to take him the distance.

“Sunny is a very tricky fighter. He has very quick feet and hands, is a very good counter-puncher and prone to switch-hitting at times,” said Mthalane’s trainer, Nathan.

“I’m expecting a really good fight. The early rounds will be telling, but I’m confident his (Mthalane’s) experience will come through.”

Fighting in Edwards’ back yard shouldn’t be a factor either for the well-travelled South African, but much has been made in the build-up to the huge age gap between the two fighters.

“He’s a freak of nature and I have seen no indication of him slowing down. He mystifies me all the time,” said Nathan.

“He spars with guys much younger than him and owns them. This is a once-in-a-generation flyweight.”