Correctional Services takes 271 runners to Comrades Marathon

More than 16 000 athletes participated in last year's race, with entries this year capped at 23 000.

Runners participating in the Comrades Marathon in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Thousands of runners are gearing up for the Comrades Marathon this weekend, with 271 representing the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).

More than 16,000 athletes participated in last year’s race, with entries this year capped at 23 000.

The department said that “after months of gruelling, yet fulfilling, preparations for the race” its officials would join the crowd at the starting line.

“Correctional Officials have long been participating in this mentally and physically demanding world-class marathon, and many are now accustomed to the DCS Athletics Club colours.

ALSO READ: Comrades Marathon: A glance at this weekend’s race in numbers

“Known for their incredible athleticism and endurance, DCS athletes have been actively participating in various sporting activities, apart from the Comrades, which fosters a great temperament for a fit, proper and ideal correctional official,” it added.

Among its top runners are Mbusiseni Yaka and Ziphindile Dlamini who have previously finished the race at 06:55 and 08:41 respectively.

60-year-old Mabatalale Ntshehi and 59-year-old Vitalis Poli will also be among the runners, having completed the race before.

Water and music

The Department said it would have a waterpoint at the 74-kilometre mark and volunteers to help runners.

The Correctional Services officials’ choir will also be performing at the official opening of the Comrades Marathon Expo on Thursday.

Medical support

Comrades organisers said an extensive medical team will be the course to provide any assistance.

This year is an Up Run from Durban City Hall to HollywoodBets Scottsville Racecourse in Pietermaritzburg.

ALSO READ: Five things you don’t know about the Comrades Marathon

Despite the Up Run often being seen as more demanding, Comrades Marathon Association’s race doctor, Dr Jeremy Boulter said they weren’t anticipating much more casualties.

“Runners tend to find the Up Run tough and more tiring, however, we generally don’t see a significant difference in terms of the number of patients requiring medical assistance compared with Down Run years.

“Weather conditions tend to be a greater factor, and this year, we are hopeful of mild conditions as the runners head up to the midlands”.

NOW READ: Relief for Elroy Gelant as he books Olympic marathon spot