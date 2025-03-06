Two Comrades starts leaves runners with more questions than answers

Two separate groups will start the race 15 minutes apart, but no other details have been provided.

Congested roads at the annual Comrades Marathon have resulted in organisers announcing two separate starts. Picture: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

After announcing a new structure to the start of the race on Thursday, the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) said it was in the process of compiling an FAQ (frequently asked questions) document in order to clarify the situation, with runners around South Africa left in a state of confusion.

The CMA released a statement confirming there would be two staggered starts for the first time at this year’s annual ultra-marathon, a ‘down’ run between Pietermaritzburg and Durban to be held on 8 June.

It was revealed that two separate groups would start outside Pietermaritzburg City Hall – one at 5.45am and the other at 6am.

This meant the race would begin a little later than the standard 5.30am start, and there would need to be separate cut-offs along the route and at the finish.

The decision was taken following complaints from runners after the last edition of the ‘down’ run, with sharp corners and narrow roads in Pietermaritzburg having created safety hazards for participants.

“This staggered approach will help manage the flow of runners and reduce congestion on the course,” the CMA said.

What’s happening?

However, the race organisers left entrants with more questions and answers.

Would the new staggered starts be timed from gun to tape or mat to mat? And what would determine who started in which group?

The CMA also raised concerns by stating previous seeding positions would “not be relevant”.

Newly appointed CMA general manager Alain Dalais said they were in the process of compiling a statement and an FAQ in order to clarify the situation and put runners’ concerns to rest.