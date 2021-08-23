Proteas relying on spinners in Sri Lanka, says captain Bavuma

Ken Borland

Ensuring the Proteas can dominate in spin-friendly conditions and creating an environment of inclusivity within the squad are the two goals that have been occupying captain Temba Bavuma’s mind ahead of the South African cricket team’s departure for Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

The Proteas will play three ODIs and three T20s, all at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Sri Lanka also hosted India for three matches in each white-ball format last month at the same venue and spinners took 23 of the 37 wickets claimed by the home side.

ALSO READ: SJN Hearings – Selection a sticky issue as implicated get chance to respond

“We had a look at that series to see what we will probably come up against and experience is on our side because a lot of the team have been to Sri Lanka before,” Bavuma said on Monday.

“We expect conditions to be in their favour, suiting the spinners, and Sri Lanka are a very strong outfit in their own conditions. So it’s going to be tough and our challenge is to be successful in those conditions.

“I definitely have a lot of confidence in our spinners. Tabraiz Shamsi is top of the T20 rankings and flying high on confidence, we know what quality Keshav Maharaj brings and we also have Bjorn Fortuin and George Linde.

“I believe we can be more than competitive. We can dominate. Our bowling group has been stretched and they adapted, and now it’s the batsmen who will be put into a space that tests their skills.”

ALSO READ: Rabada steps into the ‘business world’ with launch of new agency

The Proteas confirmed that paceman Junior Dala and bowling coach Charl Langeveldt were both still in quarantine after testing positive for Covid two weeks ago and would not tour Sri Lanka. They had been replaced by Lutho Sipamla and Titans coach Mandla Mashimbyi.

In the four weeks that the Proteas had been home after the Ireland tour, the Social Justice and Nation-Building hearings dominated the cricket discourse, and Bavuma said the team kept a keen eye on the revelations and were eager to ensure they did not repeat the mistakes of the past.

“Most of what has been spoken about in the SJN has been thrown around the team with passion,” the skipper said.

“We welcome the initiative. It is necessary and we want to learn from those experiences and mistakes. We’ve had informal conversations and everyone is positive.”