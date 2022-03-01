Former players praise Proteas’ fight, lament no warm-up game

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Several former national cricket players have congratulated the Proteas on their spirited comeback to draw the two-Test series against New Zealand in Christchurch, and keep intact their record of having never lost a series against the Black Caps.

South Africa, comfortably beaten by New Zealand in the first Test at Hagley Oval when they were bundled out for 95 and 111 in their two knocks, hit back this week with a second Test victory of 198 runs.

The win has moved the Proteas up to fourth place in the ICC Test Championship race, while New Zealand have slipped to fourth. The Black Caps are the defending champions.

Besides the Proteas drawing an away series with the most recent Championship winners, they also won a series against last year’s runners-up, India, before heading to New Zealand.

Former captain AB de Villiers said of the comeback performance: “Our Proteas r always ready for a fight! Well done lads.”

He also congratulated several players and the team’s leadership.

Albie Morkel, who played a handful of Tests for South Africa but was a big star in the limited overs game, said, “Now that is a serious comeback! Well done to everyone involved in the Proteas setup.”

Former Proteas high performance analyst Prasanna Agoram, who now works for Gauteng cricket, was also over the moon with the performance of Dean Elgar’s team.

“The Proteas have beaten Australia in three successive Test series away from home, never lost a Test series in New Zealand and never lost a Test series in UAE. They deserve to be called tough tourists.”

Prasanna added: “Magnificent performance by Proteas.”

Ashwell Prince, who played many Tests for the Proteas, also passed on his congratulations on social media, calling the victory “brilliant”, while lamenting the fact the team didn’t have adequate preparation before going into the first Test, which they badly lost.

Former opener Alviro Petersen was full of praise for the team staying in the series, especially after being so easily beaten in the first match.