‘Onwards and upwards,’ say CSA after Proteas’ fightback in New Zealand

Sports Reporter

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have congratulated the Proteas for their “fortitude and fighting spirit” in beating New Zealand in the second Test in Christchurch on Tuesday to square the two-match series.

The Proteas won by 198 runs on day five after losing the first Test at Hagley Oval by an innings and 276 runs.

It was a remarkable turn-around by Dean Elgar’s men, who received plenty of praise from former players for their efforts.

The drawn series means South Africa have still not lost a series to the Black Caps.

“The Proteas have shown fortitude and the fighting spirit they are known to summon when facing adversity. Coming from behind to win against the defending World Champions demonstrates unprecedented agility and a feat to be proud of,” said Pholetsi Moseki, CSA Acting Chief Executive Officer.

“Onwards and upwards from here and we are looking forward to seeing them dominate as they host Bangladesh in less than a month from now.”

CSA Board chairperson Lawson Naidoo was also full of praise for the team’s efforts.

“South Africans in general are known for their resilience and bouncebackability and Dean led the team from the front with his strong message to bat first after winning the toss.

“These are the performances that show the country that they are truly led and we, as CSA are incredibly proud of the team’s achievements, under very trying conditions.

“Massive congratulations are due to Dean, the team management and the Proteas players for the incredible comeback that they have staged in Christchurch.”