Proteas set sights on Test victory, with Zimbabwe on the ropes

In South Africa's second innings, Wiaan Mulder hit 147 runs off 206 balls.

Wiaan Mulder compiled his second Test century for South Africa on day three of the opening Test against Zimbabwe on Monday. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Zimbabwe were left with a seemingly insurmountable mountain to climb at the close of play on Monday, with two days remaining in the first Test against a dominant Proteas team in Bulawayo.

When stumps were drawn on day three, Zimbabwe were on 32/1, still needing 505 runs to secure what would be a remarkable victory, with nine wickets in hand.

Opening batter Takudzwanashe Kaitano was removed by Corbin Bosch for 12 runs, bringing an end to the day’s play with his opening partner Prince Masvaure unbeaten on five.

Proteas second innings

Earlier on Monday, the Proteas resumed at 49/1 in their second innings in the morning session, leading by 216 runs with nine wickets in hand, with all-rounder Mulder on 25 and fellow top-order batter Tony de Zorzi on 22.

De Zorzi was removed for 31 in the sixth over of the day, but Mulder went on to carry the SA team with a memorable contribution, hitting his second career Test century.

Mulder, who led the Proteas bowling attack the day before by taking 4/50 with the ball, hit 147 runs off 206 balls in an innings which featured 17 fours and two sixes.

It was the fourth ton of the match after Test rookies Lhuan-Dre Pretorius (153) and Corbin Bosch (100 not out), as well as Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams (137), reached tons in their respective teams’ first innings.

Lower-order contribution

And the Proteas middle- and lower-order delivered as well – led by captain Keshav Maharaj who made 51 runs – as the visitors racked up 369 runs, setting their hosts a target of 537 to win in the final innings of the match.

Left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza took 4/98 to lead Zimbabwe’s attack, who were made to toil away but ultimately managed to dismiss the tourists in the final session, with a little more than two days remaining.