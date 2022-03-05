‘Shane Warne changed the game’: CSA mourns Aussie cricket great

Sports Reporter

Cricket South Africa and former Proteas captain Graeme Smith have joined the sporting world in mourning the passing of Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne, who died from a heart attack at the age of 52 on Friday.

Warne made his debut in 1992 and played his last Test in 2007. He ended his career with 708 Test wickets.

Director of cricket in South Africa and a player who played against Warne at the height of his career, Smith said: “In life you are privileged to meet people that changed the game. Shane Warne changed the game. RIP brother.”

Warne was named one of Wisden’s five cricketers of the century – alongside Donald Bradman, Garfield Sobers, Jack Hobbs and Vivian Richards.

CSA Acting CE Pholetsi Moseki said: “Warne was one of the finest cricketers the game has seen. He was a legend of our great game, to which he gave so much, and still had so much to give.

“He was an inspiration to aspiring cricketers. His passing is a sad loss to which the cricketing community will take time to recover. Sincere condolences to his family.”

Chairperson of the board of CSA Lawson Naidoo added: “On behalf of Cricket South Africa I send heartfelt condolences to Cricket Australia, with the assurance we share in their pain, especially after the passing of another cricket great, Rod Marsh.”

