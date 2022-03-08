No surprises in Proteas ODI squad for Bangladesh matches

Sports Reporter

There were no surprises when Cricket South Africa on Tuesday named the Proteas ODI squad for the series against Bangladesh later this month.

The 16-man squad though doesn’t include Sisanda Magala, who featured against India the last time the Proteas were in action in the ODI arena. Magala wasn’t considered after failing a fitness test.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje is also still out of action because of a hip injury.

Lungi Ngidi, after missing the two Tests in New Zealand because of injuries, has been named in the squad and so, too, Wayne Parnell and Dwaine Pretorius.

The three ODIs will be played in Centurion and Joburg between 18 and 23 March. The teams will also meet in two Tests, in Durban and Gqeberha, following the ODI series.

SQUAD

Temba Bavuma, Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne