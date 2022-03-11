Proteas women made to sweat, but edge Pakistan at World Cup

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

South Africa’s Proteas women’s team have won their second game at the Cricket World Cup, beating Pakistan by six runs in New Zealand on Friday.

This follows their tournament opening win against Bangladesh last weekend.

Some excellent bowling by Shabnim Ismail (3/41) and Ayabonga Khaka (2/43) helped the Proteas home a they restricted Pakistan to 217 all out in 49.5 overs.

Earlier Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first. After being in early trouble South Africa opener Laura Wolvaardt (75) and middle-order batter and captain Sune Luus (62) helped the Proteas post 223/9 in their 50 overs.

Pakistan made a good start in pursuit of the target, but they lost wickets at regular intervals, with Marizanne Kapp also chipping in at a crucial time to halt Pakistan’s progress.

In the end the Proteas bagged the win and will look ahead to their next game, against defending champions England, on Monday.

Brief scores:

South Africa 223-9 in 50 overs (L Wolvaardt 75, S Luus 62; F Sana 3-43, G Fatima 3-52)

Pakistan 217 all out in 49.5 overs (Omaima Sohail 65, Nida Dar 55, Omaima Sohail 40; Shabnim Ismail 3-41)