Smit, just 20, the silver lining for Proteas women in WI series defeat

Miane Smit recorded her first half-century in the T20I decider, though the South Africans still lost by six wickets to lose the series 2–1.

The Proteas women will have to consider it even-stevens, after following up their hard-fought 2–1 ODI series victory with a 2–1 T20I defeat on their tour in the West Indies.

However, the silver lining on an otherwise dreary T20 decider at Cave Hill in Barbados on Monday came in the form of 20-year-old Miane Smit, who recorded her maiden half-century.

Tazmin Brits carried the day for the South Africans in the longer ODI format, earning player of the series for her 184 runs over the three games, including a century (101 off 91 balls) in the decider last week.

But just so, Hayley Matthews did the same for the hosts in the shorter format. The captain struck 65 off 50 balls and took one wicket for 26 runs to earn player of the match in the decider, while also securing player of the series for 147 runs and two wickets with the ball.

The West Indies won the match by six wickets with nine balls to spare.

Miane Smit shines

The hosts were chasing 148 for the victory after the Proteas won the first game and West Indies levelled with a win in the second.

The score was thanks to a solitary half-century from Smit. Playing in just her third T20I, the youngster shone in a line-up that otherwise struggled to get going. She blasted 59 runs off 38 balls – the best strike rate in her team for a player reaching double figures.

Her boundary-riddled innings (seven fours and a six) held in strong contrast to stalwarts Brits, Suné Luus, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon, the five regulars scoring 71 runs between them.

West Indies bowlers dismantle the Proteas

But credit must go to Matthews, as well as Karishma Ramharack (two for 18) and Afy Fletcher (two for 28) for keeping the Proteas quiet while removing the top order.

Batting at two, Matthews likewise saw aggression as the answer in the chase, and hit nine fours and a six before being bowled by Luus for a strike rate of 130.

After the game, Smit said she was thrilled to score the half-century. “I think I played a bit smarter today. I didn’t force any boundaries. I just rotated very well and waited for the balls.

“The team has been so loving. They took me under their wings. That’s one of the reasons I can go out in the middle so calm.”