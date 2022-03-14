Kapp, Wolvaardt star as Proteas women beat England at World Cup

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The South African Proteas women’s team have beaten defending World Cup holders, England, in a round robin game in Tauranga, New Zealand, on Monday.

The win gives the team three wins from three matches after they earlier beat Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The South Africans chased down a target of 236, getting there in the final over and with seven wickets down.

Player of the match Marizanne Kapp starred with bat and ball. The fast bowler first took 5/45 for her first five-wicket haul in ODI cricket and then she hit 32 in the Proteas innings to help get her side over the line.

Masabata Klaas supported Kapp brilliantly with her 2/23 to restrict England to 235 in their 50 overs.

While South Africa lost key opener Lizelle Lee early in the chase, Wolvaardt hit a commanding 77 and her partnerships with Tazmin Brits (23) and Sune Luus (36) were key in putting the Proteas on course for their victory.

England though never stopped fighting and claimed wickets at crucial moments, but Kapp’s 32, and the late support acts by Chloe Tryon (15) and Trisha Chetty’s 11 not out at the death were key.