Moseki confirmed as permanent CEO of Cricket South Africa

Sports Reporter

Cricket South Africa on Wednesday confirmed Acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki as the organisation’s new permanent CEO.

CSA said the process to find a CEO was “comprehensive, fair and robust”. Moseki had been acting since December 2020.

“Pholetsi has displayed extraordinary dedication and commitment since joining the CSA family in 2019,” said chairman of the board Lawson Naidoo, “and been a key link in the leadership chain at CSA, especially during challenging periods.

“He has played a key role in getting the organisation moving in the right direction.”

CSA said Moseki’s performance would be benchmarked against targets and key performance indicators that will be derived from the operationalisation of the new CSA strategy.

Naidoo added: “The path to finding a new CEO has been a critical component in the process of fixing cricket from the ground up and setting u son a path to renewal and growth. I am delighted that Pholetsi has agreed to take up this exciting challenge and have every confidence that he will ensure that cricket becomes a national game of winners that makes all South Africans proud.”

Moseki said: “I am extremely honoured to have been given this immense opportunity at such a critical time for cricket in South Africa.”