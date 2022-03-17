Dané van Niekerk living every moment of Proteas’ World Cup adventure

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Spare a thought for Dané van Niekerk, the regular Proteas women’s cricket team captain.

She is living and breathing every moment of her side’s fabulous run at the Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand – but from afar, all the way back in South Africa.

Van Niekerk has had to watch on television as the Proteas, led by Sune Luus, have won four games in a row – against Bangladesh, Pakistan, England and New Zealand – to be among the favourites for the title.

Van Niekerk has missed out on the World Cup after a freak accident on a wet surface at home in January resulted in her breaking her left ankle.

She, like every South African sports fan, has cheered every run scored and wicket taken. She has screamed at the TV when a poor shot has been played and a catch dropped.

She has looked on as the Proteas left things until the final over – in thrilling edge-of-the-seat contests – to get over the line against defending champions England earlier this week and hosts New Zealand on Thursday.

She has congratulated every team member and cheered on all the players. And, of course, she has had a few extra special words for her wife, star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who has played match-winning roles with bat and ball in the key wins over England and New Zealand.

The star all-rounder has turned to the commentating booth to keep busy, but she’s not missed a game at the World Cup.

Interestingly, Van Niekerk didn’t have much to say when the Proteas comfortably beat Bangladesh by 32 runs in their opening game on March 5 – the world was then still in shock at the passing of Shane Warne.

A few days later the Proteas also beat Pakistan fairly easily, by six wickets, with Van Niekerk simply commenting “Crazy” in reaction to a Twitter post about batter Laura Wolvaardt playing her ninth career World Cup innings at the age of 22 and only being dismissed for less than 40 on one occasion. That figure is now 11 innings and one dismissal under 40.

But Van Niekerk became vocal in the Proteas’ matches against England and New Zealand.

Against England, South Africa chased down 236 to win – getting there with four balls to spare and three wickets in hand.

Jys net te flipin goed!! Worldclass???????????????? so trots❤ pic.twitter.com/KvXRaEAHF8— Danevn81 (@Danevn811) March 14, 2022

In her tweet Van Niekerk says of Kapp, “You’re so flipping good” in Afrikaans. “Proud”.

Kapp took 5/45 for her best ODI bowling figures and also scored 32 crucial runs late in the chase.

I'd love to know what the stats are of Sune en Laura's average as a batting partnership?? Feels like they've been pretty consistent when their out in the middle together.— Danevn81 (@Danevn811) March 14, 2022

In the match Laura Wolvaardt scored 77 and Luus 36.

What a contest though.. what World Cups are all about ???????? #CWC22— Danevn81 (@Danevn811) March 14, 2022

Against New Zealand on Thursday, things again went down to the wire, with the Proteas winning the match in the final over, chasing 229 for the win. They got there with three balls and two wickets to spare.

Kapp again starred with the bat late on, after some quality batting by Wolvaard (67) and Luus (51) at the top of the order. Kapp took two wickets while bowling and also scored 34 not out off 35 balls.

Van Niekerk couldn’t help but get engrossed in the contest.

THAT cover drive off Sophie's bowling by Laura.. ???????????? kan nie— Danevn81 (@Danevn811) March 17, 2022

Suné and Laura just doing Suné and Laura things at the moment.. ????????‍♀️ #CWC22— Danevn81 (@Danevn811) March 17, 2022

One request to the team.. PLEASE top making me age 10 years every game.. thank you.. ????????‍♀️????????— Danevn81 (@Danevn811) March 17, 2022

Proud is an understatement!!! ❤ well done span! Just keep getting better, like a lekker red wine! pic.twitter.com/2sb7Vv1aBA— Danevn81 (@Danevn811) March 17, 2022