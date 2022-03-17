Khaya Zondo called up to Proteas Test squad

Sports Reporter

Dolphins star Khaya Zondo has been called up to the Proteas Test squad for the first time ahead of the two-match home series against Bangladesh.

Zondo was included in a 15-man SA squad announced on Thursday for the matches, starting at the end of the month, in Durban and Gqeberha.

Lizaad Williams will also make a return to the squad, while Zubayr Hamza has been forced to withdraw from the tour (ODIs and Tests) due to personal reasons.

The Proteas will be without their Indian Premier League (IPL) players for the Test matches, as they will report for IPL duty after the ODI series against Bangladesh which starts in Centurion on Friday.

The gap created by their absence, however, has given opportunities for youngsters who have been knocking on the door of the national team, including Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla and Wiaan Mulder.

“The loss of the IPL players is not ideal, but we back the CSA system, its ever growing pipeline and most of all, the players we have selected,” said Cricket South Africa convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang.

“Every member of the team is selected based on the excellence that they have shown over an extended period of time and there is no better opportunity for them than now, to show us what they have to offer the Proteas on this highly anticipated occasion.”

Proteas Test squad

Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo