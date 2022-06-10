OPINION: Good news for cricket fans as CSA focus on match-day experience

Ken Borland

Cricket South Africa’s announcement on Thursday of a partnership with global events company Roc Nation is indicative of a newly-prioritised effort to restore their relationship with their fans and ensure better engagement and experiences for them, while hopefully attracting new converts to the game.

Given Roc Nation’s understanding of creating great experiences for fans, and their already-in-place connection with South African sports fans through their management deals with national captains Temba Bavuma and rugby star Siya Kolisi, they are the ideal consultants for CSA as they not only look to restore their public image but also ensure the game grows in the post-Covid world.

Roc Nation are the entertainment strategists for the NFL in the United States, tasked with enhancing the league’s live experience for fans, including the SuperBowl, which is second only to the Uefa Champions League final as the most-watched annual club sporting event worldwide. Roc Nation are also lead players in augmenting the social justice efforts of the NFL through the Inspire Change initiative, which will come in handy when CSA have to negotiate movements like Black Lives Matter.

CSA’s new management, both in terms of the board and the executive, have been frank about how they need to restore trust after the divisive battles of recent times.

As CEO Pholetsi Moseki said: “One of our big tasks is to rebuild confidence and the faith of the fans. It’s about how we enhance the brand and bridge the divide, the lack of trust, between us and our stakeholders, especially the fans.

“If we’re honest, we were struggling to attract fans back even before Covid. This partnership is about how we re-connect with our fans and get new ones.

“We are the custodians of the game, but we are also in the entertainment business and Roc Nation are the absolute best partner we can have for that. Fan experience is key whatever the sport.“

Given the dreadful mess they inherited, it is likely the new CSA executives will not err in thinking the sport is about them, because that drove the game on to the rockiest of reefs. Roc Nation are ideally placed to help restore the damage.