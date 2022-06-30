Enoch Nkwe replaces Graeme Smith as CSA director of cricket

Sports Reporter

After a “vigorous independent recruitment process”, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said it was pleased to announce the appointment of four senior executives on Thursday, including new director of cricket Enoch Nkwe.

A former Proteas assistant coach, Nkwe was set to take over from former Proteas captain Graeme Smith, whose contract ended in March.

Nkwe, who turned out for the Lions during his professional playing career, has served as coach of Mzansi Super League team Jozi Stars and the Gauteng Strikers, among other domestic and international sides.

Former Proteas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe and head coach Mark Boucher during a training session in March 2020. Picture: Gallo Images

The other three appointments announced by CSA included Mtunzi Jonas as chief commercial officer, Tjaart van der Walt as chief financial officer and Wanele Mngomezulu as chief marketing officer.

“CSA is intentional in turning the corner and reaching greater heights. The appointment of these executives is intended to strengthen CSA’s resolve and anchoring the administration with the best expertise on offer,” said CSA chief executive officer Pholetsi Moseki.

“I am delighted that CSA has attracted this calibre of talent, which will change the fortunes of the organisation into the future.”

Nkwe would take up his post on Friday, while the other three individuals would assume their duties on 1 August.