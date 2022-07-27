Rossouw’s experience adds priceless value to Proteas – Miller

Ken Borland

You can’t buy experience, so the saying goes, and the sort of talent and skill Rilee Rossouw can bring to the Proteas team not available in the shops, so SA captain David Miller is delighted to have the left-handed powerhouse back in the squad for the first T20 against England in Bristol on Wednesday night.

The 32-year-old Rossouw is poised to play for the Proteas for the first time since October 2016.

The Grey College product, swift of foot and hand, signed a Kolpak contract with Hampshire in 2016 and has since made his dashing mark in T20 tournaments around the world. He has been especially successful since joining Somerset for this year’s T20 Blast, lashing 623 runs at an average of 47 and a strike-rate of 192.

“It’s great to have Rilee back. We began our professional careers around the same time back in the day,” Miller said.

“The team is right behind him, he has immense experience from playing in leagues around the world.

“He’s also spent a few years in England and it’s great to have that local knowledge for this series. He has a good head on his shoulders and he’s a match winner.”

Back in charge

With Temba Bavuma unable to take the reins due to his elbow injury, Miller will captain South Africa for the third time, having led the side for two matches against Pakistan in 2019. The Proteas won that home rubber 2-1, with Miller commanding a largely second-string squad.

In those games Miller learnt the importance of staying in contact with his bowlers when T20 inevitably gets hectic.

“It can get a little crazy. It’s about having clear plans. You have to learn pretty quickly our there,” Miller said.

“It’s about knowing what my bowlers are like, what I want and what they want to do. It’s about being well prepared, and you have to trust the bowlers to execute their skills.

“You can’t control everything as a captain, but I do have that trust, so it’s just about executing at the right time.”

The match starts at 7.30pm SA time.