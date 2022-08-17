Proteas win toss, choose to bowl at Lord’s; Rabada fit, no Harmer

Sports Reporter

The Proteas won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first Test against England at Lord’s on Wednesday.

The South Africans chose to select fit-again Kagiso Rabada, who missed the white-ball matches recently, as part of a four-prong pace attack, also including Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen.

Keshav Maharaj was also selected as the only spinner, with Simon Harmer missing out.

Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee have been backed to continue opening the batting and they’ll be followed by Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen. Kyle Verreynne takes the gloves.

The England team was named on Tuesday and also includes four fast bowlers, including veterans Stuart Broad and James Anderson. Jack Leach is the only spinner in the side.

