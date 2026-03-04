Leading from the front: Markram stays humble ahead of World Cup semifinal

The skipper has contributed 268 runs in seven matches at an average of 53.60 and a strike rate of 175.16.

Multiple players have stood up for the Proteas, playing key roles in carrying the national side into the play-offs, and while captain Aiden Markram has led from the front, he is reluctant to take too much credit for his remarkable efforts at the T20 World Cup.

Ahead of the SA team’s semifinal against New Zealand in Kolkata on Wednesday (3.30pm start), Markram was the third-highest run-scorer in the competition with 268 runs in seven matches at an average of 53.60 and a strike rate of 175.16.

In three of their games thus far, Markram hit half-centuries, top-scoring for his team and helping them coast into the play-offs at the global showpiece.

The skipper felt it was a group effort, however, insisting he also relied on other experienced players in the Proteas squad.

“You feed off the senior guys in the team, you lean on them a lot, and they help guide you and lead you when you have a few doubts,” said Markram, who previously led the SA team to victory at the U-19 World Cup in 2014 and captained the Proteas to the final of the T20 World Cup in 2024.

Taking on two crucial roles

Though he admitted it was tough to juggle his roles as opening batter and captain, Markram said he was learning to separate his responsibilities as the SA team set their sights on securing the country’s first limited overs World Cup title.

“It’s something I’ve fought with a lot over the years, parking the captaincy and just being a batter while you’re out there batting, but I think you as the captain always want to get the team over the line,” he said.

“Maybe because of that you don’t always put all your focus into just watching the ball and reacting and playing, but the little bit I’ve learned now from this World Cup and in recent months is to make a proper effort to separate the two.

“If you do the job as a batter for the team, ultimately it will contribute hopefully in a winning cause and that’s where I try to keep the focus.”

Markram ‘at the forefront’

Proteas coach Shukri Conrad agreed with Markram that other players in the side had stood up and delivered, and it was a team effort, but he was full of praise for the captain for leading from the front.

“Aiden has been fantastic both with bat in hand and as a leader as well as a captain,” Conrad said.

“You’re only as good as your troops and he’d be the first one to admit that it’s easy to captain a bowling unit that’s on top of their game and batters that are firing.

“But Aiden, yeah, he’s been at the forefront of everything that we do.”