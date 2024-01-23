Cricket

Aussie cricketer Maxwell under investigation after night out

The big-hitting middle order batter was also involved in an incident during last year's World Cup in India.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell in the colours of his Big Bash team, the Melbourne Stars. Picture: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Glenn Maxwell is being investigated by Cricket Australia, a spokesperson said Tuesday, after the star allrounder was reportedly hospitalised following a night out.

The governing body wants to quiz the 35-year-old about a recent incident in Adelaide.

According to Australian media outlets, Maxwell was taken to hospital, after attending a concert last Friday of the band Six & Out, made up of former cricket greats including Brett Lee.

“Cricket Australia is aware of an incident involving Glenn Maxwell in Adelaide at the weekend and is seeking further information,” said a spokesperson.

Golf cart incident

Maxwell has been stood down for the upcoming 50-overs series against the West Indies early next month, but Cricket Australia insist the decision is not linked to the incident in Adelaide.

He is expected to return for the Twenty20 series against the West Indies, starting February 9 following the one-day international games, Cricket Australia added.

The white ball big-hitter last played Test cricket in 2017, but Maxwell was one of the stars of Australia’s 50-overs World Cup final triumph over hosts India late last year.

The Adelaide incident is the latest mishap to befall Maxwell, who missed a World Cup match in India after he was injured falling off a golf cart.

Maxwell also broke his leg in November 2022 when he slipped at a friend’s birthday party.

