Win against Australia ‘means everything,’ says West Indies’ Brathwaite

Shamar Joseph was the big star with the ball, returning figures of 7/68 in Australia's second innings.

Shamar Joseph of the West Indies celebrates taking the wicket of Cameron Green of Australia during day four of the second Test match in the series in Brisbane on Sunday. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Injured pace bowler Shamar Joseph produced a stunning spell of fast bowling to lead his side to one of the greatest upsets in Test history, with the West Indies stunning Australia by eight runs in Brisbane on Sunday.

The West Indies, who brought an under-strength side to Australia for the Test series, gave debuts to four players, including Joseph, in the two Tests.

They were beaten inside three days in Adelaide last week and were expected to suffer a similar fate in the day-night Test in Brisbane.

But after bowling the hosts out for 207 in the second session Sunday, the West Indies recorded their first win in Australia since they last tasted victory in Perth in 1997.

‘Amazing and special’

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite struggled to contain his emotions after the match.

“It means everything, playing with the legend Brian Lara watching, playing in Australia, a place we haven’t won in a number of years,” he said.

“To come here with this young group, seven or eight uncapped players is nothing but amazing and special.

“For us to come and do it against the number one team in the world, here in Australia, is amazing.

“It shows that once we have the belief and the heart, we can do anything.”

Joseph was outstanding Sunday, bowling 11.5 overs of hostile pace to finish with 7-68 in just his second Test, despite the pain in his foot.

“Kraigg kept coming up and asking if I was alright, but I said I’m not coming off,” Joseph said.

“I said I wanted to do it for the team. I think this win is very important for us and it’s just the beginning for West Indies cricket.”

Shamar Joseph of the West Indies celebrates victory against Australia after taking the wicket of Josh Hazlewood during day four of the second Test in Brisbane. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

‘New superstars’

Australian captain Pat Cummins said that while the loss hurt he could see the benefit it would have on cricket in the West Indies.

“It hurts — they outplayed us,” Cummins said.

“I know a lot of the talk coming into this series was there’s a lot of (West Indian) debutants, but once you put them in an international eleven, you know it’s going to be tough.

“They were fantastic — they’ve created a couple of new superstars.

“As a cricket fan, as a Test match cricket fan, there’s a part of me that’s happy.”

Australia had resumed the day at 60-2 with Steve Smith, who carried his bat for a superb 91 not out, and Cameron Green looking comfortable against Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph.

Shamar Joseph

Shamar Joseph, who had to retire hurt after being hit on the toe in the second innings on Saturday night, did not bowl Saturday and only came into the attack 45 minutes into the first session.

He dismissed Green when the Australian number four chopped on, then bowled Travis Head with a beautiful yorker, Head’s second first-ball duck of the match.

Australia, cruising at 113-2, were suddenly 113-4, although Smith looked unperturbed as he reached his half-century.

Joseph struck again when Mitchell Marsh edged to Alick Athanaze at third slip and, although the ball popped out of Athanaze’s hands, it went straight to Justin Greaves to leave Australia 132-5, 84 runs from victory.

Alex Carey was next to go, clean bowled by a 145-kilometre (90.1-mile) per hour thunderbolt that crashed into off stump, with Australia 136-6.

Mitchell Starc decided the best path to victory was attack and smashed 21 runs from just 14 balls before trying one big hit too many and holing out to Kevin Sinclair in the covers.

Cummins was next to go, getting an edge to a diving Joshua Da Silva behind the stumps.

After the break, Alzarri Joseph claimed Nathan Lyon caught behind before Shamar Joseph wrapped up the innings when he beat Josh Hazlewood for pace and bowled him through the gate.