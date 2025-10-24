Australia — the ultimate test for Wolvaardt’s Proteas women’s team

Both teams have already qualified for the semi-finals.

The South African women’s cricket team’s final pool match of the World Cup against Australia in Indore, India, on Saturday is a shootout to see who finishes top of the log after the league phase.

As it’s turned out, the two form teams of the tournament meet in their last pool game respectively before next week’s semi-finals. While both teams have already qualified for the last four, as have England and India, it is not yet known who will face who in those semi-finals.

Laura Wolvaardt’s Proteas go into the game on the back of five straight wins, after losing their opening game convincingly to England, while Australia have been impressive in also winning five games, while one match was rained out.

Right now Australia top the log with 11 points, while South Africa have 10. England have nine points (and face New Zealand on Sunday) and India six (and they face Bangladesh on Sunday).

Ideal warm-up ahead of semi-finals

The Australians, who smashed England in their last pool game on Wednesday, will be the perfect warm-up, and ideal opposition, for the South Africans ahead of their semi-final.

Alyssa Healy’s side are in class of their own in women’s cricket; they have quality bowlers and an excellent batting lineup and will test the South Africans in all departments on Saturday.

It will be interesting to see though if the Australians pick their best side or give some of their fringe players a run at this late stage of the tournament. The same goes for South Africa, though it’s more likely coach Mandla Mashimbyi will stick with his best team, to ensure they’re in the best possible shape going into the playoffs.

And there are a few players who need to find some form, among them batters Tazmin Brits, who by her own high standards and scoring feats has had a bit of a lean time of it at the World Cup (despite one century and a half century), and Annerie Dercksen, a key player in the middle order.

Among the bowlers, the side have relied heavily on Nonkululeko Mlaba (11 wickets), Marizanne Kapp (six wickets) and Chloe Tryon (five wickets).

Kapp herself said on Tuesday, following the team’s win against Pakistan: “The batters have been very proactive. The intent is there, as well as the scoring shots.

“I think we can tighten up a little bit on the bowling side of things. Even though we’ve done well, we’ve bowled some loose deliveries.

“But, in general, we’re happy with where we are at the moment.”