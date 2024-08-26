Despite T20 series defeat, Hendricks says Proteas have taken steps forward

The SA opener says the batters 'lost their way' in the run chase in Tarouba.

Reeza Hendricks was South Africa’s top scorer in the second T20 against the West Indies on Sunday. Picture: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images

He admitted they were disappointed to fall in a series defeat, but top-order batter Reeza Hendricks said there were plenty of positives the new-look South African team could take from their first two T20 Internationals against West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago.

After losing the first match by seven wickets last week, the SA side lost by 30 runs in the second clash on Sunday night.

Chasing a target of 180 runs to win on Sunday, the Proteas reached 129/4 in the 13th over, and they looked set to level the series, but a lower-order collapse resulted in another crushing defeat.

‘Lost our way’

“It was obviously disappointing losing today. We came out thinking we would put on a good show to try and level the series,” said Hendricks, who top scored for the Proteas on Sunday with a 44-run contribution.

“But I thought we did well. We bowled particularly well and I thought the score they (West Indies) got was a par score and we set it up nicely.

“Unfortunately we lost our way in the middle towards the back end and it’s quite disappointing not to get over the line.”

However, with a handful of rookie players in the squad, Hendricks felt they had taken some steps forward as they began their long-term preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Exposure

Teenage seam bowler Kwena Maphaka and all-rounder Patrick Kruger had performed well in the first two matches of the series, while the likes of Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira and Ryan Rickleton were given opportunities.

“It’s great exposure for them to international cricket, with a few players getting opportunities,” Hendricks said.

“Now they can see what international cricket is about and some of them have put their hands up and contributed, so there are a lot of positives for those guys.

“From here they can only go from strength to strength and take the learnings from this series going forward.”

The third and final T20 International between South Africa and West Indies, a dead rubber match, will be played at Brian Lara Stadium on Tuesday (9pm SA time).