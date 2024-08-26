OPINION: South Africa is packed with talent, but managing young athletes is key

Junior sprinters Bayanda Walaza (left) and Bradley Nkoana (second left) after securing a silver medal in the 4x100m relay at the Paris Olympics. Picture: Martin Bernetti/AFP

It will have come as no surprise to anyone who follows South African sport closely, but the rise of some teenage stars is a reminder that talented young athletes need to be managed if they are to reach their full potential.

This country has always been packed with talent, but there have been countless athletes who have shone in their youth before slipping into oblivion.

So it’s no real surprise to have schoolboys standing up and delivering in recent weeks. What will be surprising is if they follow through by achieving what they’re capable of achieving.

Rising junior stars

In the first of three T20 Internationals against the West Indies on Friday night, 18-year-old seam bowler Kwena Maphaka took his first international wicket for the Proteas, triggering what could be the start of an incredible senior career for the national team.

Earlier this month, another 18-year-old athlete, Bayanda Walaza, formed part of the SA 4x100m relay team that secured the silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

Maphaka and Walaza are both still in high school, but they’re not alone in terms of world-class talent.

Seam bowler Kwena Maphaka during a Proteas training session. Picture: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images

This week Walaza will be joined by 19-year-old Bradley Nkoana in the 4x100m relay event at the World Athletics U20 Championships, with both athletes having already claimed Olympic silver medals this season.

There are a few reasons that talented young athletes often don’t reach their potential, but the key to developing them properly and helping them reach the heights which they’re capable of reaching is that they are not pushed too hard.

Long-term development

It was promising to hear national cricket coach Rob Walter talking this week about the need to manage the expectations placed on Maphaka.

And it was great to hear some of the people managing Walaza’s fledgling career talking about how they were acutely aware of the need to ensure he focussed on his matric exams ahead of his athletic performances.

These young athletes could become global superstars but putting pressure on them at this stage of their careers could be detrimental.

Managing them properly and keeping them grounded is crucial, and if this is done properly, they could become some of the greatest athletes South Africa has ever produced.