Former Proteas coach gets new job as WP CEO

The former fast bowler will be at the helm for the next five years.

Corrie van Zyl is the new CEO of WP cricket. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Former South African fast bowler and Proteas cricket coach Corrie van Zyl has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Western Province cricket. The term will be for five years.

The Western Province Cricket Association said in a statement by president Johannes Adams on Tuesday:

“Corrie is a distinguished figure in South African cricket, renowned for his extensive contributions as a player, coach, and administrator. He has dedicated his life to the sport, earning respect and admiration within the cricketing fraternity both locally and internationally.

“Corrie was a talented fast bowler who played for Free State in the South African domestic circuit during the 1980s and 1990s. He was known for his pace and ability to swing the ball effectively and was rewarded with a number of national team call-ups.

“Upon conclusion of his playing career, Corrie successfully undertook various coaching roles which were marked by an emphasis on discipline, strategy, and player development. This positively impacted many, many upcoming cricketers.”

CSA roles

Van Zyl, 62, who coached the Proteas in 2010 and 2011, including at the World Cup, also fulfilled various roles within Cricket South Africa, with his expertise evident in operations, planning and talent management.

“WPCA is therefore privileged to have a person of the calibre of Corrie van Zyl to lead the organization at a key juncture on its journey to be the pre-eminent cricket union in South Africa.

“We have no doubt that under his stewardship, WPCA will foster a high-performance culture underpinned by excellence, innovation, and inclusivity, driving the growth and success of cricket in the Western Province.”