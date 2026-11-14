Hamza, Paterson in for Proteas’ first Test against Bangladesh

Simon Harmer also keeps his spot in the side ahead of Keshav Maharaj.

The Proteas have named their playing XI for the first of two Tests against Bangladesh starting at the Wanderers in Joburg on Sunday.

There are two changes to the side that featured in the third Test against Australia at Newlands a few weeks ago.

Batter Zubayr Hamza comes into the side again at number three, while swing bowler Dane Paterson gets another chance in the playing XI.

Missing out are the likes of Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham, Keshav Maharaj and Kyle Verreynne and Tristan Stubbs, the latter two men who were already left out during the series against Australia, which the Proteas won 2-1.

Simon Harmer, who starred against the Baggy Greens, has retained his place ahead of Keshav Maharaj, while Paterson plays ahead of Anrich Nortje, who is still nursing a niggle, and all-rounder Corbin Bosch.

Captain Temba Bavuma said Saturday Harmer was basically un-droppable at this stage.

“Keshav is still part of our plans, and he’s an integral part of the team,” said Bavuma, “but I guess where we are as a team, Simon has made it hard to take away that spot from him.”

Bavuma added the fact Bangladesh had a few left handed batters at the top of their order also swung the decision the way of Harmer.

Talking about the recall of Hamza, who played eight Tests for South Africa in 2019 and again in 2020, 2022 and 2024, with an average of 19 and highest score of 62, Bavuma said: “Zubayr has done what he can … he’s scored runs in domestic cricket in all formats.

“He’s aggressive, and looks to take the game on. There’s no better place for him to make this comeback than at the place that he calls how now.”

Bavuma said Paterson got the nod due to his experience and different skill set.

Looking ahead to the Test, the Proteas skipper said: “We have real respect for Bangladesh. We saw how they put Australia under pressure [in a recent Test series]. When conditions are in their favour their bowlers can put batters under pressure, but we’ve done what we needed to do [for this Test].”

Play on Sunday at the Wanderers starts at 10am.

Proteas XI: Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, Zubayr Hamza, Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson