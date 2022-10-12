Jansen gets T20 World Cup spot as replacement for injured Pretorius

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Lanky left-arm seamer and lower-order batter Marco Jansen has been called up to the Proteas T20 World Cup squad for the tournament that starts in Australia next week.

Jansen replaces the injured all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius, who was last week ruled out of the competition after breaking his left thumb during the recent T20 series played against India.

The 15-man South Africa squad are on their way to Australia from India, where they have been involved in an ODI series, which followed the T20 series.

The 22-year-old Jansen will bolster the bowling ranks, as well as lower-middle order.

Taking Jansen’s place among the travelling reserves will be Titans bowler Lizaad Williams. The other reserves are Bjorn Fortuin and Andile Phehlukwayo.

The Proteas will face New Zealand (17 October) and Bangaldesh (19 October) in warm-up games in Brisbane next week, before their opening match of the tournament on 24 October, against a team that must still qualify.

They will also face Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and another qualifier in their group.

The World Cup concludes with the final on 13 November.

Proteas T20 World Cup squad:

Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs