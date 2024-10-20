Kagiso Rabada on verge of joining 300 club: ‘He’s got an elite mentality’

Former Test batter and current assistant coach Ashwell Prince hails the fast bowler's career.

Former Proteas batting star and now assistant coach of the national team, Ashwell Prince, has hailed fast bowler Kagiso Rabada ahead of the first Test of two starting in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Monday, referring to him as a player with “elite mentality”.

The 29-year-old fast bowler needs one wicket to join the 300-wickets club and become South Africa’s sixth bowler to reach the mark.

Leading the way in wickets taken is Dale Steyn, with 439 scalps, followed by Shaun Pollock (421), Makhaya Ntini (390), Allan Donald (330) and Morne Morkel (309).

Rabada’s current 299 wickets have come at 22.08 apiece, while his strike rate is 39.4 and economy of 3.36. His best innings haul is 7/12, with a best match haul of 13/144.

‘Leads from front’

Ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh, Prince said Rabada was an example of a player who loves Test cricket and playing for his country.

“He’s really intent on being a driving force for the team. He’s a crucial member of the national team, he leads from the front with his bowling and has got a real positive attitude, especially towards Test cricket.

“There are many in the world now who don’t see Test cricket as being very exciting or profitable (like T20 cricket), but here’s a guy who’s able to play in all the leagues everywhere, but he’s playing Test cricket for his country,” said Prince.

“It means a lot to everyone and that’s the message he’s trying to get across.”

‘Impeccable record’

Prince added Rabada’s leadership means a lot to the team.

“Even with no armband, he’s a real leader in the team, in more ways than one. He brings an elite mentality to the team and that can only be a positive thing, especially for the younger guys in the set-up to feed off.”

Regarding his bowling, Prince simply said: “It’s an impeccable record … 299 Test wickets at that average.”

Rabada first made a name for himself as a member of the SA U19 squad playing at the World Cup in 2014 where he took 6/25 against Australia in the semi-final. South Africa went on to win the tournament, with Rabada the highest wicket-taker. The next year he was included in the Proteas ODI and Test squads and made his Test debut against India in Mohali on November 5, 2015.