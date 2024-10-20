Markram, Proteas excited about new challenge of facing Bangladesh in Dhaka

The majority of the SA Test team have not played cricket in Bangladesh before.

Aiden Markram will lead the Proteas in the first Test against Bangladesh. Picture: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images

Proteas stand-in captain Aiden Markram says his young team are excited about the challenge of facing Bangladesh in their own conditions, ahead of the first of two Tests, starting in Dhaka on Monday (5.30am SA time).

The majority of the South African team have not played in Bangladesh before, while the team’s regular captain and one of their most senior and experienced players, Temba Bavuma, will miss the first Test because of injury. He is expected to be back for the second Test next week in Chattogram.

‘New conditions’

South Africa’s batting lineup, with the likes of Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne and Ryan Rickelton in the mix, are set for a barrage of spin bowling from Bangladesh. Markram though says the challenge excites the players.

“I feel we’re in a good space as a team and are all looking forward to the series,” said Markram on Sunday.

“The big talking point is us not having played here much … and it’s true we don’t get these conditions at home, but it’s exciting.

“Being exposed to new conditions and learning more about the game we love is a challenge and exciting and we can always take that forward to the next Test and into the future.”

‘Upskilled’

Markram added the SA Test team had grown with regards to facing spin bowling on the sub-continent and he was positive things would go well.

“We would like to play some good cricket. As a Test unit we feel we’ve upskilled nicely, and are better able to face the spinning ball,” said the top-order batter.

“One always wants to be quietly confidence and upbeat regardless of where you are in the world, and we feel like we have the skills. The big thing in Test cricket is to do it over many hours on end, unlike in limited overs cricket where things happen quickly.

“But if we can hopefully put many good sessions together it will lead to good result. However, we know it will be tough, especially in these different conditions, but that is the exciting part of it.”