Proteas v Pakistan T20 World Cup: Pakistan win toss & bat, Miller out — LIVE

A T20 World Cup semifinal place is up for grabs for the Proteas in a top-class clash between South Africa and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

A victory for the Proteas will take them to seven points, putting themselves out of reach of everyone in Group II, except for India, who secured a nail-biting win over Bangladesh on Wednesday.

A loss for Pakistan will mean a departure from the competition at the end of the Group stage, so they are going to be a fired up team today.

A defeat for South Africa will not be terminal, as they still have a match against the Netherlands in Adelaide on Sunday, where victory will still seal a semifinal place.

