Maharaj strikes as Proteas coast to series victory over Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 238 runs in their second innings.

Keshav Maharaj ripped through Sri Lanka’s tail on the final day of the second Test in Gqeberha. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

South Africa wrapped up a convincing 2-0 series victory, coasting to a 109-run win in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Gqeberha on Monday.

Resuming their second innings at 205/5 in the morning session on day five, still needing 143 to win, the fighting tourists were ultimately dismantled for 238.

Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva (50) and Kusal Mendis (46) shared 97 runs for the sixth wicket overnight, but after they were removed, the rest of their line-up fell apart.

Spin bowler Keshav Maharaj ripped through the tail, returning 5/76 to lead the Proteas attack.

It was a solid all-round effort by the hosts, with Maharaj and seam bowler Dane Paterson each taking seven wickets in the match, while Ryan Rickelton (101) and Kyle Verreynne (105 not out) scoring centuries in the Proteas’ first innings.

Captain Temba Bavuma also played a key role, contributing half-centuries in both innings.