Head coach Mashimbyi kept Proteas players calm ahead of semi, says Kapp

Team management can take a lot of credit for their breakthrough performance, according to Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, after the national side progressed to the final of the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Securing a convincing 125-run victory over England in their semifinal in Guwahati on Wednesday, the SA team qualified for the trophy decider to be played against either India or Australia in Mumbai on Sunday.

While the national men’s and women’s squads had previously progressed to T20 World Cup finals, the Proteas women became the first national side to reach a final in the one-day international (ODI) format.

According to Kapp, the batters in the squad had experienced such a poor net session two days before the match that she had been reduced to tears.

Keeping the players relaxed

However, head coach Mandla Mashimbyi had done well to calm the players down during a pre-game meeting the day before, ensuring they were composed heading into the crunch playoff clash.

“I feel like coach Mandla made us feel relaxed because we had a totally different meeting with him, just the way he’s been going about his business,” said Kapp, who made 42 runs with the bat and took career-best figures of 5/20 with the ball.

“Everything was different from that moment on, so initially it was a bit frantic in the nets until we had that meeting with the coach, and I feel like when we arrived (at the stadium for the game) everyone looked so relaxed, so it was a completely different camp.

“We didn’t really speak about the game too much. We obviously knew what we had to do, and luckily for us it went our way.”

Experience counts in playoffs

Led from the front by captain Laura Wolvaardt, who made 169 runs to receive the Player of the Match award, the more experienced players in the team delivered spectacularly, and Kapp said she was pleased to have played a key role.

“Ultimately that (experience) is what wins you semifinals and World Cups,” Kapp said.

“I feel like in the past semifinals I have probably not been at my best and not contributed the way I should have, so I’m really happy that tonight I could make a difference in the result.”