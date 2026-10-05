Marques Ackerman fully prepared for Test debut: ‘I’ve been through the pipeline’

The 30-year-old, who started playing in the garden and in an action cricket arena, could earn his first cap this week.

Marques Ackerman says the fact he has been “through every single part of the pipeline” has prepared him well for Test cricket.

The 30-year-old batter is expected to make his Proteas debut in the first Test against Australia in Durban this Friday.

The regular SA A captain, who also leads the Dolphins in domestic cricket, played at every level for Gauteng, turned out for the SA U19 team and also featured in the SA Academy team coached by current Proteas boss Shukri Conrad.

But, Ackerman started playing cricket much sooner.

“My parents and grandparents used to throw balls at me in the garden. My gran owned an action cricket arena so I was always getting people to throw balls at me,” said Ackerman ahead of Friday’s first Test.

“My dad also played club cricket so I spent a lot of time next to the field. I’ve been through every single part of the pipeline. This is a dream come true for me. I really feel I have a lot to offer the Proteas.”

It has taken a bit of time to get recognised at a higher level, but Ackerman said he was ready for the challenge awaiting him.

“It’s a great feeling to get that call,” he said.

“I’ve worked hard to be in this space. The Proteas have got something great going on and it’s amazing to be a part of that now. I’m honoured to be here and hopefully when my chance comes, I can contribute to what this team have already achieved.”

Left-hander Ackerman, who boasts a first-class average of 48.66, with a highest score of 256, with many of these runs scored during his time playing for the SA A team, revealed the names of the men who have had the biggest impact on his career.

“A lot of coaches played a big role … Wandile Gwavu was good, Quinton Friend was good … both allowing me to play the way I want to and backing me 100%.

“Then, growing up watching Test cricket, which is the ultimate because it is a proper test of skill and patience, I enjoyed watching Ashwell Prince and JP Duminy, and Kumar Sangakkara.

“And, of course, Shucks (Conrad) was the coach when I joined the academy in 2016/17. He brought out the best in me … he has a way of doing that.”

Ackerman, who grew up in the Roodepoort area, but finished school at St Stithians where he played alongside the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder, said he was ready for Friday’s Test, if selected.

“It’s my home ground, so it will be nice to be in familiar conditions. I love this ground. If the opportunity comes, I won’t look too deep into it, but rather stay in the moment.”