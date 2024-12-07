Paterson ‘five-for’, batters put Proteas in charge of second Sri Lanka Test

South Africa will go into the fourth day of the second Test in Gqeberha in a very commanding position.

Dane Paterson leads the Proteas off the field in the second Test against Sri Lanka. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Veteran seamer Dane Paterson recorded his best Test figures at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Saturday to help put the Proteas in a commanding position after day three of the second Test against Sri Lanka.

South Africa won the first Test in Durban by 233 runs.

Paterson, brought into the side after Gerald Coetzee was ruled out after the first Test, took 5/71 in 22 overs as South Africa bowled out the visitors for 328 runs on Saturday morning. It meant the Proteas enjoyed a 30-run lead after the first innings’ after South Africa scored 358 all out in their first knock.

Paterson was well supported by Keshav Maharaj (2/65), Marco Jansen (2/100) and Kagiso Rabada (1/56).

Good batting performance

Sri Lanka, who resumed on 242/3 on Saturday morning, lost wickets at regular intervals, with Paterson at one stage picking up three wickets in one over, to turn the game on its head.

Most of the Sri Lankan batters got good starts but were unable to convert, with only opener Pathum Nissanka (89) going past 50 on Friday.

Going into the day four on Sunday, the Proteas lead by 221 runs after another good batting display by the home team in their second innings.

Tony de Zorzi got 19, Aiden Markram 55 and Ryan Rickelton 24 before an unbroken fourth wicket partnership of 82 runs between Temba Bavuma (48 not out) and Tristan Stubbs (36 not out) swung the game the Proteas’ way.

At the close on Saturday the Proteas were 191/3.