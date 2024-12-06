Verreynne stars for Proteas as Sri Lanka show fight in second Test

The wicket-keeper batter scored a stunning third Test century, his first on home soil, on Friday.

South Africa’s wicket-keeper batter Kyle Verreynne was the big star for the Proteas on day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Gqeberha on Friday, after hitting his third Test century.

Resuming with 48 runs to his name and South Africa on 269/7 after the first day’s play, Verreynne lost Keshav Maharaj soon after play started on Friday, but found willing partners in Kagiso Rabada (23 off 40) and Dane Paterson (nine off 10) to help him reach his century in scintillating fashion.

Verrynne was not out at the end of the innings, having contributed 105 off 133, with 12 fours and three sixes, and South Africa’s total on 358.

Ryan Rickelton made 101 on day one of the match, while Temba Bavuma got 78.

After day two in Gqeberha on Friday, the match is evenly poised following some impressive Sri Lankan batting.

Sri Lankan fight

Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne put on 41 for the first wicket in their team’s reply before Rabada had Karunaratne caught behind, but then Nissanka combined with veteran Dinesh Chandimal (44) for a second-wicket stand of 109 before the latter player was out to Dane Paterson, also caught behind.

Nissanka finally fell for a good 89, bowled by Keshav Maharaj, but another good partnership towards the end of the day between Angelo Mathews (40 not out) and Kamindu Mendis (30 not out) left the tourists on 242/3 at the close of play, just 116 runs behind South Africa’s first innings score.

Verreynne’s century

Verreynne called his getting his first Test century on home soil “quite pleasing”.

“We were in a sticky position going in this morning, we could have been rolled over, so I’m glad we got to where we did,” said the middle-order batter.

Talking about batting with the lower order, he added, “I though KG (Rabada) would be keen to have a swing, but he said he’d stick it out, and he told me to not to give it away.”

Verreynne added it was nice to have the backing of his coach, Shukri Conrad, who recalled him to the team after taking over the coaching reins a year ago.

“A year ago this time I’d been left out of the side, but Shucks brought me back. It’s nice to have the coach on your side, and the changeroom trusts me, they believe in me, which is a really good feeling. I can go out and play my game, and that’s a good place to be.”

Verreynne agreed there was little separating the teams going into day three.

“It’s very even at the moment. After what happened in the first Test, we could have blown them away, but they’ve played nicely,” said the 27-year-old. “The pitch is also playing better and better, so we’d love to get a few wickets first thing in the morning.”