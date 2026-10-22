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Bowlers shine on day five as Proteas beat Australia to level Test series

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By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

3 minute read

22 October 2026

04:06 pm

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Wiaan Mulder did well to take three wickets on the final day of the match, including the key scalps of Travis Head and Scott Boland.

Proteas bowler Wiaan Mulder

Seam bowler Wiaan Mulder celebrates a wicket with teammates in Gqeberha on Thursday. Picture: Gallo Images

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South Africa held off a fighting Australia on Thursday, securing victory by an innings and 31 runs on the fifth and final day of the second Test at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.

Resuming their second innings in the afternoon session after the morning session was scratched due to overnight rain and a wet outfield, the Baggy Greens returned to the crease on 156/4, still needing 170 runs to make the Proteas bat again and hoping to hang around long enough to force a draw.

Opening batter Travis Head added 34 runs to his overnight score before he was removed by Wiaan Mulder after contributing 121 runs off 190 balls for the 13th Test century of his career.

After he was removed, the writing was on the wall.

Australia’s tail crumbles

While all-rounder Scott Boland was superb, facing 166 balls overnight for his 40 run contribution, he too was dismissed by Mulder shortly after the tea break.

Alex Carey added a stubborn 37 not out off 69 down the order, but the rest of Australia’s tail crumbled as they were bowled out for 295 runs in the last session, with the Proteas wrapping up an impressive victory in a shortened match that was affected by rain for most of the first two days.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada (4/77) and fellow seamer Mulder (3/64) led the Proteas attack in Australia’s second innings, preventing the tourists from forcing a draw and retaining their series lead.

‘They made us work hard’

“They made us work hard for those six wickets (on day five) and obviously everyone is happy in that changing room of ours,” Bavuma said after the game.

The skipper was pleased with the all-round effort from his team, and their persistence in grinding things out after finding themselves on the back foot early in the match.

“Our team, the way we go about it, we play good old Test cricket, try to wear the opposition down and then take them down when the opportunity presents itself.”

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The three match series is level at 1-1 heading into the deciding Test starting in Cape Town on Tuesday.

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