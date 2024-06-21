Proteas beat England to put one foot in T20 World Cup playoffs

South Africa's bowling attack managed to hold their nerve again at the death.

Quinton de Kock plays a shot for the Proteas during their World Cup match against England on Friday. Picture: Chandan Khanna/AFP

Producing a superb all-round effort, the Proteas delivered again on Friday night, putting one foot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup by clinching a seven-run victory over defending champions England.

Top-order batter Quinton de Kock shone by hitting his second successive half-century and paving the way as the SA team remained unbeaten in six matches at the tournament, climbing to the top of their Super 8 group.

Chasing 164 runs to win, England struggled to get going, and while their middle-order launched a late fight (led by Harry Brook who made 53 runs) the Proteas attack combined well to keep up the pressure as the title holders were restricted to 156/6.

With England needing 21 runs off the last over, Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje gave away just 13 runs as the Proteas clinched another narrow win.

Proteas innings

Earlier, after they lost the toss and were sent in to bat, openers De Kock and Reeza Hendricks laid a solid foundation for the Proteas, sharing an 86-run partnership for the first wicket.

With Hendricks standing his ground in a patient knock, it allowed De Kock to play more freely at the other end, and the explosive batter let loose as he smashed his second successive fifty of the tournament.

Hendricks was eventually removed midway through the innings, after contributing 19 runs, and De Kock was dismissed soon afterwards when fast bowler Jofra Archer had him caught behind by Jos Buttler in the 12th over.

De Kock, who raced to his 16th career T20 International century off just 22 deliveries, made 65 off 38 at a strike rate of 171.05 in a superb innings for his team.

Middle-order batter David Miller then produced a valiant effort to keep the momentum going, making 43 off 28 before falling in the last over, as the SA side reached 163/6.

Playoff stages

If the United States beat fellow tournament hosts the West Indies in the early hours of this morning, the Proteas will be assured of a place in next week’s World Cup semifinals.

If not, the SA team will need to beat West Indies in their last Super 8 match in Antigua on Monday morning (2.30am SA time) to guarantee their spot in the next round.