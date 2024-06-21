Dreaming of a better country – socially and in terms of our cricket

I’m optimistic enough to dream of thousands of new jobs being created. And that is, after all, the first thing we need – employment.

Quinton de Kock laid the foundation for the SA team’s victory over the United States. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

I am probably mistaken, but my world seems just that hint brighter than three weeks ago.

The elections are behind us. Nothing much has changed and the hard work is still to be done.

ALSO READ: Youth take to their bicycles to protest against mining companies

Far too many substantial parties seem to be ignored and there is still this nagging feeling that it is the same President Cyril Ramaphosa, the same cadres in key positions and the same limping economy.

But I’m optimistic enough to dream of thousands of new jobs being created. And that is, after all, the first thing we need – employment. And then there was the Proteas’ performance on Wednesday evening.

Admittedly, they played against the US. Today’s match against England will be a much sterner test, but some of the things I saw gave me hope for the rest of the tournament.

Quinton de Kock finally found his form and Kagiso Rabada looked like an absolute world-beater. Is it too early to dream about South Africa winning its first ICC Cricket World Cup?

Probably, because when the Proteas let their fans down, they traditionally wait until the very end of an International Cricket Council tournament.

Call me a dreamer, but this time I have hope for the men in green and yellow, despite their Houdini escape against Nepal.

But close wins are still much sweeter than close losses. Just ask the usually dependable Black Caps. We have the players to pull a rabbit out of the hat.

ALSO READ: ‘The belief is there’, says Rabada, as Proteas brace for tougher battles

De Kock was in devastating form on Wednesday. Aiden Markram showed promising signs of returning to form and Heinrich Klaasen is… well, Heinrich Klaasen.

Our fielding looks good and then we have Rabada. Wasn’t he just spectacular against the Americans?

There’s a good chance that all my optimism may dissolve against England today. Those dudes can play cricket and you can expect them to demolish any team on the planet on a good day.

Cricket is a game of millimetres and only a fool will make predictions with any certainty, but allow me to be a fool today, dear reader: my money is on the Proteas.

After all, can’t a man dream? A strong economy, job opportunities, good health care, good education, a low crime rate, land for all and even a cricket World Cup.

Far-fetched? I don’t know. But these are all substantial dreams. It’s not going to fall from the sky. But optimism is a start.