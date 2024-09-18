Proteas crushed in shock defeat to Afghanistan

The SA team were bundled out for just 106 runs.

Wiaan Mulder scored a half-century, but he was the only SA player who was able to put up a fight against Afghanistan. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

South Africa were completely annihilated on Wednesday, falling to their first ever defeat to Afghanistan in the first one-day international (ODI) of their three-match series in Sharjah.

Playing with a second-string squad, in their first ODI in nine months, the Proteas were given a wake-up call against the fastest rising team in global cricket.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, the SA team completely collapsed, and they were left flailing at 36/7.

Mulder fights back

It was only a middle-order contribution from Wiaan Mulder that carried them beyond the 100-run mark, with Mulder hitting 52 off 84 balls, guiding South Africa to 105 all out in the 34th over of their innings.

Seam bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi (4/35) and spinner Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar(3/20) spearheaded Afghanistan’s attack.

In response, Afghanistan coasted to 107/4, securing a six-wicket victory with 24 overs to spare tyo earn their first win over the Proteas in the sixth match between the two sides (in both limited overs formats).

The second match of the ODI series between South Africa and Afghanistan will be played in Sharjah tomorrow and the third and final game will be contested at the same venue on Sunday.