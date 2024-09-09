Proteas squads named for Afghanistan, Ireland series’: Andile Simelane gets first call-up

Rob Walter's squad also features fit-again Lungi Ngidi, while Jason Smith and Nqaba Peter are also in line to feature.

Andile Simelane has been called up to the Proteas white-ball squads. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Dolphins all-rounder Jason Smith and Lions spinner Nqaba Peter, who are both capped in T20 Internationals (T20), have earned their maiden ODI call-ups for the Proteas’ limited overs series against Afghanistan and Ireland.

The three-match ODI series against Afghanistan takes place in the UAE between September 18 and 22, while the two match T20 series and three match ODI series against Ireland, also in the UAE, happens between September 27 and October 7.

Dolphins all-rounder Andile Simelane has earned a first call-up for the ODIs against Afghanistan and T20 series against Ireland.

The 21-year-old was part of the SA Emerging tour of Zimbabwe in August and most recently represented South Africa A in the one-day series against Sri Lanka A.

‘Opportunities’

Proteas seamer Lungi Ngidi meanwhile has recovered from his right calf injury and has been named in all three squads.

“We have decided to give opportunities to some of the fringe players as well as those who have impressed in recent weeks and months,” said white-ball coach Rob Walter.

“This has been a deliberate move from management, in line with our goal of building a wider pool of players to choose from, as we prepare for the major ICC tournaments taking place over the next 18 months, with a long-term view on the 50-over World Cup in 2027.

“There is no doubt that tours such as these offers us this unique opportunity to provide players with international exposure in differing conditions compared to what they are used to.

“I am particularly looking forward to seeing how some of the more experienced players step up, whilst keeping a close eye on who can grab this opportunity and become more regular within the national set-up.”

South Africa ODI squad against Afghanistan

Temba Bavuma (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams

South Africa T20I squad against Ireland

Aiden Markram (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs and Lizaad Williams

South Africa ODI squad against Ireland

Temba Bavuma (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams

Fixtures

ODI series against Afghanistan

Wednesday, 18 September at 4pm (Sharjah)

Friday, 20 September at 4pm (Sharjah)

Sunday, 22 September at 4pm (Sharjah)

White-ball tour against Ireland

T20 Series

Friday, 27 September at 7.30pm (Dubai)

Sunday, 29 September at 7.30pm (Dubai)

ODI Series

Wednesday, 2 October at 3.30pm (Dubai)

Friday, 4 October at 3.30pm (Dubai)

Monday, 7 October at 3.30pm (Dubai)