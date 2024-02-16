Proteas go down fighting in historic series defeat to Black Caps

New Zealand earned their first ever Test series victory over South Africa.

Proteas players wait for a review on day four of the second Test against New Zealand. Picture: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Despite making a real go of it this week, the depleted Proteas were unable to get across the line on Friday as they were handed a historic Test series defeat against New Zealand.

Having lost the first match at Mount Maunganui last week, the SA team put up a fight throughout the second Test, but their hosts wrapped up a seven-wicket win in Hamilton.

Resuming their second innings at 40/1 on day four, the Black Caps looked to be in some trouble, needing 221 runs to win with nine wickets in hand.

Williamson shines again

Top-order batter Kane Williamson spoiled the party for the tourists, however, by hitting his third century of the two-match series as he carried his team over the line.

Williamson made 133 not out off 260 balls, steering the Black Caps to 269/3 as they coasted to victory in the final session of the day.

Kane Williamson has reached his 32nd Test Century! With 172 innings, that is the fewest innings to reach 32 test 100's in test history, beating Steve Smith. 🔥🏏@BLACKCAPS v South Africa: 2nd Test | LIVE on DUKE and TVNZ+ pic.twitter.com/pSg5VFP2nS February 16, 2024

Spin bowler Dane Piedt took 3/93, returning match figures of 8/182, but it was not enough to guide the under-strength Proteas (missing most of their first-choice stars) to an unlikely win against their fancied hosts.

