Proteas go down fighting in historic series defeat to Black Caps
New Zealand earned their first ever Test series victory over South Africa.
Proteas players wait for a review on day four of the second Test against New Zealand. Picture: Hannah Peters/Getty Images
Despite making a real go of it this week, the depleted Proteas were unable to get across the line on Friday as they were handed a historic Test series defeat against New Zealand.
Having lost the first match at Mount Maunganui last week, the SA team put up a fight throughout the second Test, but their hosts wrapped up a seven-wicket win in Hamilton.
Resuming their second innings at 40/1 on day four, the Black Caps looked to be in some trouble, needing 221 runs to win with nine wickets in hand.
Williamson shines again
Top-order batter Kane Williamson spoiled the party for the tourists, however, by hitting his third century of the two-match series as he carried his team over the line.
Williamson made 133 not out off 260 balls, steering the Black Caps to 269/3 as they coasted to victory in the final session of the day.
Spin bowler Dane Piedt took 3/93, returning match figures of 8/182, but it was not enough to guide the under-strength Proteas (missing most of their first-choice stars) to an unlikely win against their fancied hosts.
In a memorable triumph for New Zealand, they earned their first ever Test series victory over South Africa.